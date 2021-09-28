Brillante Mendoza’s ‘Gensan Punch’ Set as HBO Original Movie

“Gensan Punch,” the upcoming film by celebrated Filipino director Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay,” “Ma’ Rosa,” “Alpha: The Right To Kill”), has been set as an HBO Asia Original movie. In the coming months it will be made available on HBO Go, a regional streaming service.

Ahead of that, the film will have its world premiere next month at the Busan International Film Festival, and follow that with an out-of-competition gala selection at November’s Tokyo International Film Festival. In Busan, it appears in the Window on Asian Cinema” section and is also one of seven Asian films nominated for the festival’s Kim Jiseok Award.

This coproduction film from Japan and the Philippines is a true story about a Japanese man who uses a prosthetic leg to train as a professional boxer. His training was done in the Gensan Quarter, General Santos City. This area is well-known for producing former champion boxer Manny Pacquiao, who is currently running for president.

Honee Alipio directed and produced the film. Mendoza directed the film, Takahiro Yamashita, Krisma Mclang Fajardo produced it, and Fumie Suzuka Lancaster executive produced it. It is told in English, with additional Tagalog and Japanese dialogue.

With filming in both the Philippines and Japan, “Gensan Punch” stars Shogen (“Death Note,” “Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist”), Ronnie Lazaro (“Affliction,” “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story”), Kaho Minami (“Dream Street,” “Hotaru”), Beauty Gonzales (“The Heiress” “Angelito: Batang Ama”) and Vince Rillon (“3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!,” “Ang Probinsyano”).

Brillante Mendoza directing ‘Gensan Punch’

HBO Asia

The film tackles the issue of discrimination towards the disabled, especially in competitive sport.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Brillante and his production team on this stunning project. Gensan Punch is not only a story about boxing, but also a tale about overcoming adversity in the most remarkable ways. I fully expect it to turn heads in Busan,” said Magdalene Ew, WarnerMedia’s head of content – entertainment in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The announcement comes shortly after the debut of “On the Job,” another HBO Asia Original from another Philippines director Erik Matti. Now streaming on HBO Go, John Arcilla stars in the series. He won the Coppa volti at Venice Film Festival’s Sept. 11th ceremony. Warner Media and HBO Asia are also behind “Forbidden,” the Thailand-set chiller that appears in Busan’s debut On Screen sidebar.