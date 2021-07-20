Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date | Netflix Renewal Update

The Christmas day special, ‘Bridgerton’, was the talk of the streamer town for some time as fans were going crazy about the period romance drama series. After premiering on Netflix on December 25, 2020, ‘Bridgerton’ became the most watch Netflix series having topped at No. 1 in more than 76 countries.

The story revolves around the highly acclaimed Bridgerton family during the Regency Era of London in 1813. With every eligible bachelor in town having set their eyes on the prize of the season, the young Bridgerton girl, Daphne, has other plans. As Daphne slowly sides toward the Duke of Hastings, fans are brought through a rollercoaster of emotions yearning for the period drama to never end.

Netflix didn’t take long enough to make a decision about the future of ‘Bridgerton’, but it is way beyond expectation on what actually transpired. Here’s everything we know about ‘Bridgerton’ season 2.

Bridgerton Season 2: Renewal Status

It would be nuts to doubt that the Netflix series that was watched in 82 million households would not be renewed for a second season. Without any delay, Netflix announced in January 2021 that it has renewed ‘Bridgerton’ for a second season.

However, the most astonishing yet unsurprising news came out when the show creator revealed that ‘Bridgerton’ had been further renewed for a third and fourth season. This just means that fans are in for a much more sensual period drama romance.

Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix Release Date

The season 2 renewal was announced via an image mimicking Lady Whistledown’s news article which also hinted that filming will begin in Spring 2021. This would mean that fans shouldn’t expect ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 will release anytime in 2021. Realistic expectations would put the Netflix release date for the ‘Bridgerton’ season in the first half of 2022.

Bridgerton Season 2: Episodes

The first season of ‘Bridgerton’ featured a mere 8 episodes with a run time of an hour each. Though there is no certain news about the number of episodes, it is highly unlikely that the Netflix show would not follow a similar pattern. As such, fans can expect ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 to premiere 8 episodes with a similar run-time.