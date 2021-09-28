‘Bridgerton’ Alternate Ending Hinted at a Different Lady Whistledown

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for season one of “Bridgerton.”

The writers had an alternate ending for season one hinting that Cressida Cowper is Lady Whistledown.

They changed their minds after they began writing season two, Nicola Coughlan revealed.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for season one of “Bridgerton.”

Nicola Coughlan revealed that “Bridgerton” almost had a completely different character as the secretive Lady Whistledown.

The first season of “Bridgerton” ended with a dramatic twist that revealed that the sweet-natured Penelope Featherington was responsible for exposing the ton’s most scandalous secrets in a gossip column under the pen name “Lady Whistledown.”

In a chat with castmate Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) and season two newcomers Simone Ashley (Kate) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina) shared on the Netflix YouTube page on Monday, Coughlan said the writers were in favor of hinting that London socialite Lady Cressida Cowper was actually Whistledown at the end of season one.

“It was a reshoot in July,” she said about her character’s big reveal. “They had shot a different ending.”

She added that the “Bridgerton” writers were “gonna make it look like it was Cressida Cowper” but changed their mind about “the direction we want to take Penelope” once they started writing season two.

“It’s very satisfying what happens with Penelope in season two,” Coughlan said while avoiding any spoilers about her character’s fate in the upcoming season.

Coughlan previously told Variety in December that she found out about Lady Whistledown’s identity on a fan forum on the internet.

She said: “When I saw it, I thought, ‘No, no, no, no, that can’t be right.’ I kept re-reading it, because it didn’t make sense: [I’m] being given this amazing role in a Shondaland-



Netflix

show, and it’s that role. It’s quite mind-blowing.”