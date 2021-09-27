Bride Flees with Her Own Cousin after Drunk Groom Ruined Their Wedding Last Year

A Gypsy bride recounted the moment she ditched her husband and eloped with her cousin on her wedding day about a year ago. Given her husband’s stance, most netizens think she made the right choice.

A common occurrence is for one partner to fall on the wedding ceremony, especially if they are in a relationship. But it is not every day that a bride can flee her wedding to be with her cousin.

Cearia, a Gypsy woman aged 24, did the same thing, leaving her husband behind at the altar because of unresolved issues.

BEFORE SHE SAID “I DO”

A video of the wedding shared on YouTube commenced with glimpses into the bride and groom’s preparations. In the clip, Cearia admitted she felt nervous as she got her makeup done.

Her anxious feelings were reduced when she asked Kyle, her cousin, to take her to the altar. Speaking on her decision, the bride said:

“Kyle is my only family. And that’s why I want him to be a part of the wedding.”

“To have to walk down that aisle, and hand her off to Sam. It’s going to be one of the harder moments in my life because, at the end of the day, I want to be where he is.”

SAM’S REACTION

Notably, Sam, the groom, didn’t seem so keen on his to-be wife’s arrangement. After learning that his bride’s ex was going to be her steward, he became angry and went on a rage-filled rampage. Sam explained:

” I’m not too sure about the whole situation. To have somebody else that she’s been in a past relationship with giving her away. It’s crazy. This is too much.”

Acting on his feeling of dejection, Sam left the dressing room and ended up downing a few bottles with one of his groomsmen. This implied that he had been drinking at the wedding.

HERE COMES THE GYPSY BRIDE

Sam’s drunken state made him unable to fulfil his bride’s dream wedding. Cearia admitted she always envisioned having a wedding where her groom would tear up upon seeing her and exclaim, “that’s my Gypsy bride.”

But the groom may have drunk a bottle too many. Kyle approved Cearia’s dress and the couple rode a carriage to the venue.

Sam did not acknowledge her arrival, to her surprise. As she approached her groom, she smelled the alcohol and could not stand it.

THE PROMISE TO LOVE

Cearia was gloomy as they recited the wedding vows, especially after Sam dropped the rings in his drunken state and struggled to find them. She swore she would never forget to mention her promise of fidelity while reciting her vows.

The newlyweds cut their wedding cake after the drama was over. But Sam did not act up and stuffed more cake into his mouth.

The bride was furious and ate a few pieces of cake before leaving the wedding. As she left the hall, she undid her ball dress and tossed it onto the floor.

KYLE TO THE RESCUE

Kyle went after her, offered a helping hand as she wept, and showered her with loving words as he poured out his heart, saying:

“I can’t watch this happen to you. This is ridiculous. He’s a fool.[…]You’re supposed to be a Gypsy right? You’re supposed to know. You’re supposed to see all this coming.”

Kyle concluded his heartwarming speech by telling the bride that right then was the time to just slip away. He held her hand and they kissed once more outside.

WHAT NETIZENS THINK

The bizarre wedding account has racked up several reactions from netizens, who have divided opinions about the bride’s elopement. One wrote:

“If it wasn’t incest, I’d say she and the cousin genuinely seem to have some sort of good chemistry. Much better than her and the walking dumpster anyway.”

Another commenter agreed, saying eloping with her cousin was not the best move for Cearia. But given the situation, better Kyle than the “catastrophe” of a husband.

Another comment read: “Everyone talking about the incest. But the groom couldn’t seriously be sober for what’s supposed to be the happiest day of her life?” Others blamed the priest for proceeding with the wedding after seeing how things had turned out.

A commenter wrote: “I can’t believe the priest continued to marry them after seeing him drunk and that she was so upset that she didn’t want to say her vows or continue with the wedding. Shame on that priest for not stopping the wedding.”

Clearing up the supposed incest issues, one commenter, who claimed to know the bride, explained Kyle was only her cousin by marriage, not blood.

Cearia did not sign the marriage certificate. This allowed eloping with her cousin who proved to be the better man.