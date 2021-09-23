Bride and groom panic wedding guests by saying they won’t be fed unless they solve complex maths equations at reception

A BRIDE and groom have flustered their wedding guests by asking them to solve complicated maths equations if they want to be fed at the reception.

James and Gemma Sherred were both 32-year-olds from Shrewsbury. They tied the knot in August at Stanford Farm in Shropshire.

4 Bride and groom Gemma and James had a cheeky idea for their seating chart Credit: Caters

4 They asked their guests complex maths questions with a calculator provided Credit: Caters

The couple devised a cheeky seating chart that meant guests had to solve the maths problem alongside their name to find out where they were seated.

James is a Secondary School Maths Teacher so is used to solving difficult maths problems. But it was Gemma, the nurse, who thought of the idea.

“I absolutely love maths, it was always my favourite subject and when we were thinking of ways to make the wedding unique to us, Gemma remembered a table plan she has seen at a wedding in Canada 10 years before and it seems a great way to add a maths test into our day,” James said.

“We started it as a joke, but we soon realized that it was a great idea that would get people talking.

People with more difficult questions were told to make revisions before the wedding.

“The people with really tricky problems I gave them a clue in advance,” James said.

“I told a friend from university to revise differentiation and told my sister she needed to brush up on trigonometry.”

Gemma said that while the idea of answering complicated maths equations may seem like hell to some people, James and Gemma were kind enough to provide a calculator for the day.

They were also more accommodating to those with less math skills. For example, James’ brother had to figure out what 1+1 is to find his seat.

“As a joke I gave my brother the easiest question, even my four year old nephew had to work out 2+2,” James explained.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

“Of course I gave another maths teacher one of the hardest ones and a really tricky problem to a friend who works as an accountant.”

As Gemma’s brother is a Liverpool fan, they asked him a question based on a player’s shirt number.

The only regret they had was not getting to see their math-hating friends at the event.

The groom added: “We were sad to not see people’s reactions when they saw it but people talked about it all night and it provided a great laugh.

“Friends and family really loved it. We were told there was an initial panic – people were saying, oh no not maths but they soon worked it all out and nobody went hungry.”

Gemma added: “We had a very chilled wedding, we camped on the site that night and it’s a really cool venue.

“The dance floor was full all night. I loved our day and just wish we could do it again.”

4 James is a secondary school maths teacher so isn’t a stranger to maths problems Credit: Caters

4 James proposed to Gemma while on top of a volcanic mountain

Elsewhere in weddings, I saved thousands when I found my dream wedding dress in a charity shop for £20.

Plus terrifying moment couple’s wedding venue sets on fire after letting off indoor fireworks during the first dance.

And bridezilla threatens to cut friends and family from her life after 140 guests refuse to pay £3k for her Thailand wedding.