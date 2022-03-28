Brian Quinn of Impractical Jokers shares his thanks and cool trivia about Star Trek: Picard Caeo

Warning! Warning! Star Trek: PicardSeason 2 Episode “Watcher.”Learn at your own risQ

Star Trek: PicardIt featured many familiar faces and surprises in its latest episode. “Watcher.”Fans witnessed Kirk Thatcher, the actor who played the role of the punk riding a bus in his return but also saw him as Kirk Thatcher. Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomeIto Aghayere, a younger Guinan, making her debut. These moments were highlighted and celebrated. Trek fans, but one that might’ve slid under the radar for many was the cameo role played by Impractical Jokers star Brian “Q” Quinn.

Brian Quinn has been working alongside the rest of the Impractical JokersPut on Moving forward with Season 10 Following the Surprise departure by Joe Gatto According to reports, he had the time and the enviable opportunity for a quick stop at the set of Star Trek: PicardSeason 2 of the series was in production. Quinn complimented several cast members and crew members in a recent posting. Instagram , and he shared a bit of trivia that many fans probably weren’t aware of.

As we have already mentioned, Star Trek: PicarTerry Matalas, the d showrunner, sneaked in a little Easter egg to tie his works. Brian Quinn’s character Dale, who appeared briefly in a scene to take custody of Guinan’s dog, also appeared in Matalas’ past dramas, including 12 MonkeysAnd MacGyver. Quinn also added that Impractical Jokers fans will get to see his character Dale appear in an upcoming episode of their prank show, so there’s a lot happening in the “DaleVerse,”Quinn called it. It could also involve Lea Thompson.

There’s an added layer in Brian Quinn’s cameo for Star TrekFans in that his more well-known moniker is known to Impractical Jokers fans is Q, so it seems like no coincidence he’d cameo in the season of Picard that involves John de Lancie’s Q, and His motives could be to dramatically alter the timeline . I personally had a wild theory that Quinn’s character was part of the Q Continuum and that Quinn’s casting was a subtle easter egg confirming that. Although I was correct that his character Dale had some significance, I was wrong about the multiverse.

Brian Quinn’s Star Trek: PicardCameo arrived at an amazing time Impractical JokersIt happened less than a week after Joe Gatto’s departure from truTV. Impractical JokersWe will continue to press Eric Andre as the actor in the return special , Continue to be featured by other celebrities like wrestler Chris Jericho () to take Gatto’s fourth slot during Season 10. I’m crossing my fingers and toes this means we might soon learn Patrick Stewart joined the crew for an episode of pranks, but I’m not holding my breath.