Brian Laundrie’s neighbor claims they saw him & his parents ‘leave home with van’ the day Gabby Petito reported missing’

A COUPLE that lives across the street from the Laundrie’s North Port, Florida, home claims they saw Brian’s parents leave the home with a van the day Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Charlene and William Guthrie claimed that the Laundries took a camper attached to their pickup truck, and they left for what they thought was a camping trip over a week.

6 William and Charlene Guthrie claim they saw the Laundries packing up an attached camper to their pickup truck about a week after Brian returned to Florida Credit: Fox News

6 The Guthries live across the street from the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida Credit: Splash

“We didn’t know it was Gabby’s, we just assumed it was [Brian’s] van,” Charlene told Fox News on Wednesday.

“We just thought they had come back from wherever. We didn’t know they were on a trip. We assumed they went back to their house or wherever they got a house … We didn’t know much about them at all,” she added

The couple, who moved to the area recently, also said living near the Laundries has been a “nightmare” since the search for the deceased 22-year-old vlogger started on September 11.

William was working in the yard when he saw that the Laundries had attached what looked like a new camper to his pickup truck.

“I saw them doing some work. And then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper.”

6 Brian Laundrie returned to his parents’ home on September 1 without his fiancé gabby Petito Credit: realtor.com

6 Laundrie drove Petito’s camper van back to Florida Credit: FBI

The Laundries stayed away from the home over the weekend, according to the Guthries.

They don’t know if Brian returned home with his parents, per reporter Rebecca Ollier.

Police later interrogated the Guthries after Petito’s disappearance search was over. They shared this information with police.

Petito, originally from Blue Point, New York, had been living at the Laundrie home after she moved to Florida to live with her fiancé and before they took off on their cross-country trip.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Gabby Petito Live Blog.

Authorities have confirmed that her body was discovered in Wyoming on Sunday.

Federal investigators are still searching for 23-year-old Laundrie, who is so far only publicly considered a “person of interest” in her death.

After returning home from Florida on September 1, alone, he retained an attorney and refused cooperation with the police.

6 The search for Brian continued on Wednesday Credit: AP

6 Petito’s body was found on Sunday in Wyoming and authorities have said the cause of death was homicide Credit: bizarre_design_/Instagram

Gabby’s mother said she pleaded with Laundrie for answers about where her daughter was but received no reply. On September 11, Gabby was reported missing by her mother to the police.

Laundrie disappeared from his parents’ home on September 14th. He had told them he was hiking in the 24,000-acre Carlton nature preserve.

Laundrie has not been found after a days-long search of this reserve.

On Wednesday, an underwater recovery team was summoned to Carlton Reserve as part of the search.

Officials search the waters for Brian Laundrie in Carlton Reserve