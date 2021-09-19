Brian Laundrie update – North Port cops call OFF search for ‘hiding’ fiance after blasting ‘fake’ news body found

POLICE have called off the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie on Saturday due to darkness.

“Our search of the Carlton is being called this evening due to darkness. Nothing found. Efforts will begin again Sunday morning,” According to the North Port Police Department, Saturday was just before 8pm.

1 The search for Brian Laundrie has been called off until tomorrow, according to Florida authorities

Throughout the day cops had been scouring a ‘vast’ reserve in the Sarasota County as they desperately search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

The 23-year-old, who has been named as a “person of interest” in Gabby’s disappearance – has not been seen since Tuesday.

