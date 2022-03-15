Brian Cox Said He Was Regretful About Johnny Depp Being ‘Overrated’

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Brian Cox described Johnny Depp as “overblown” “overrated”His 2021 memoir.

Jimmy Kimmel heard from Cox that he regretted his description of Depp.

“I went for the easy joke,”Cox spoke.

Brian Cox stated that he regretted describing Johnny Depp in this way. “overrated”Actor in his autobiography, “Tell-All 2021” “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.”

“I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke,”When asked by Cox about Depp’s comments during an interview, he replied: Interview “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.”

Cox — who is best known for his role as the tyrannical media mogul Logan Roy on HBO’s “Succession” — continued to say that he believes most actors think they are overrated when asked about the psyche of a performer by Kimmel.

“I think they do. I think a lot of times actors think they’re overrated, and some think they’re underrated,”He stated. “Let’s put it this way: Most of them think they’re not rated at all.”





Logan Roy with Brian Cox “Succession”



Graeme Hunter/HBO







Cox wrote in his memoir that Cox declined the opportunity to appear at the “Pirates of the Caribbean”In the early 2000s, there were film series. Cox was offered the role of Governor Weatherby-Swann by the casting team. This was later given to Jonathan Pryce. Cox said at the time that Johnny Depp was his favorite star of the franchise.

“Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated,”Cox wrote in his memoir about Depp.

Depp’s performance as Tim Burton’s 1990 film star in Tim Burton’s film was the target of Depp’s 75-year-old actor. “Edward Scissorhands”To highlight his criticisms.

“Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less,”Cox wrote.

“Putting the Rabbit in the Hat”Anecdotes also include stories about Cox’s relationships with A-list actors, such as Ed Norton or Steven Seagal, over the course of his nearly 60-year career.

During Interview with EsquireCox spoke out about why he wrote his memoir when the book was released.

“Some people do memoirs far, far too young. Why are you doing your memoir now when you’re only 32? There’s no life! Getting to where I’ve got to, you’re looking more at the end than the beginning, and you have to just be as honest as you can be without causing offense,”He spoke to the outlet.