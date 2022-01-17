Brian Cox is absolutely furious over Johnny Depp

Brian Cox, a Scottish actor, may be recognized from films such As “Braveheart” “The Bourne Supremacy,”Or, from the small screen of Logan Roy’s HBO’s “Succession,”Has had a remarkable career that began in 1965. He has 234 acting credits. IMDb. In his memoir “An Account of His Life”, he now takes stock of his entire life.Put the Rabbit in the Hat“, in which he receives VeryHollywood’s real story, including his rejections of roles “a king called Robert Baratheon, who apparently died when he was gored by a boar”In “Game of Thrones,”The Governor “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

A short excerpt taken from GQCox admitted that he accepted the “Pirates”Franchise would have been a “money-spinner,”But he slammed it, noting that “of all the parts in that film [Governor] was the most thankless.”He would have signed on if he had. “missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done”It would have been necessary to work with Johnny Depp. The series is being called “the ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show,”The actor revealed his true feelings. “Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated.”Honing in “Edward Scissorhands,” he critiqued, “Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less,”He jeered and added that Depp had to audition for it. “Pirates”He wouldn’t be able to get it now. “They’d give it to Brendan Gleeson,”He thought.