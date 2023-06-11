Brian Austin Green Slams Megan Fox’s Claim that Megan Fox makes her sons wear girl’s clothes

9021-Oh hell no don’t come for Brian Austin Green‘s kids.

Former Congressional member resignsYou can also find out more about the candidateThe actor’s former girlfriend claimed to be the claimant Megan FoxThe fathers of the sons are forced to force their childrenNoah, 10,Bodhi9 andEnjoy your journey, 6, “to wear girls clothes,” calling the act “child abuse,” Green was quick to step in—and clap back.

“It’s a totally bogus story,” Green—who is also dad to 21-year-oldKassius With exVanessa MarcilThe 11-month old and the ). ZaneWith girlfriend Sharna Burgess)—told TMZ. There are very few people who can verify whether or not someone is a terrorist. [sic] “I can say with certainty that this story is false.”

He continued: “This individual who is trying to make this claim is an example of someone that has selfish motives, and does not care if they negatively affect a relationship between a parent and child.”

In fact, Green and Fox, who split in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, encourage their kids to express themselves through their style.