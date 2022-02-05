Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Reportedly Have Exciting News To Share

People reported on February 4 that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their first baby together. The baby news comes on the heels of Green’s ex Megan Fox announcing her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she’s been dating for nearly two years. In January, a source told People that there are no bad feelings between Fox and Green and that their divorce will be finalized soon. “As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider said. “They’re strictly co-parents … He’s entirely moved on.”

According to Page Six, Green and Burgess made had a photoshoot in the beautiful Maui to announce the news. In one of the shots, Green is seen planting a kiss on Burgess’ stomach.

Although the two haven’t confirmed the news yet via an official statement, they have never shied away from publicly declaring their happy news in the past. Case in point: Green wrote on Instagram to mark their first anniversary, “1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before #damnimlucky.” Congratulations to the couple!