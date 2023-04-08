Brenda Lazaro: Where are you now? Story by ‘Dateline.

Source: YouTube/@TrueCrimeDaily

Brenda Lazaro allegedly shot Jonathan Crews while he was sleeping in Coppell (Texas) in 2014 Per AxiosCrews’ family accused Lazaro, Lazaro for shooting Crews in that same year. Crews’ suicide was not what they believed, and the Crews family held firm to their beliefs even after Lazaro said she was innocent. But what happened in the end?

Jonathan’s tale is told in a fresh way Dateline Special, airing April 7, 2023. Lazaro did actually film Crews? Is it possible that he committed suicide? Lazaro where are you now? This is everything that we know.

Brenda Lazaro where are you now? Jonathan Crews what has happened?

After getting married, Brenda Lazaro is now known as Brenda Kelly. After Jonathan’s passing, the Crews family brought a civil suit against Kelly alleging she killed him in jealousy.

You can find the following: Axios Report notes that Brenda was not accused. Kriminal wrongdoing. But, any statement she made during the civil trial could be used in criminal proceedings. Kelly refused to answer Crews family attorneys’ questions on Kelly’s stand in 2022. Kelly invoked her right against self incrimination.

Kelly was criticized because she had allegedly been afflicted with jealousy while in a relationship with him. The report says that Kelly was jealous of her husband. Axios Crews’ legal team claimed that Crews even planned to break up with Kelly. He told his friends that day that he would pack her things and end their relationship.

Crews was shot to death in his bedroom on February 2, 2014. Kelly claimed that Crews was shot to death in his bed on February 2, 2014. The local police did not determine whether Crews’s murder was caused by a gunshot injury or homicide. Dallas Morning News. Crews’ family, however, was not convinced Jonathan died from suicide.

Brenda was found guilty in Crews’s 2022 death after a three-day civil case. Crews’ family received $206 million in damages after the jury reached its final verdict in Crews’s death. Crews will tell their story in two hours Dateline Special on April 7, 2023. Titled “Behind Door813” (Crews’s apartment number).