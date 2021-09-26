Breitbart Writer Claims ‘Organized Left’ Uses ‘Reverse Psychology’ to ‘Trick’ People Into Refusing ‘Trump Vaccine’

Breitbart’s John Nolte is urging his right-leaning audience to get vaccinated — but claiming the “organized left” is purposefully trying to prevent conservatives from getting the jab, the delivery speed and effectiveness of which he attributes to the effort of former president Donald Trump.

“The Trump vaccine is a miracle and a lifesaver,” Nolte wrote in one of his numerous recent pro-vaccine pieces. He called vaccine mandates “fascist” and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Facui “a lying, narcissistic asshole,” but reiterated that the vaccines are miracles and lifesavers a second time after that.

But in one piece, Nolte accused Joe Biden and the Democrats of wanting right-wingers to die. “The left’s morality is guided only by that which furthers their fascist agenda, and so using reverse psychology to trick Trump supporters NOT to get a life-saving vaccine is, to them, a moral good,” he wrote. “The more of us who die, the better.”

In fact, Nolte helps explain why the very public push for vaccination has sowed such resistance among many on the right — though he also claims, without evidence, that this is a deliberate act. “The organized left is deliberately putting unvaccinated Trump supporters in an impossible position where they can either NOT get a life-saving vaccine or CAN feel like cucks caving to the ugliest, smuggest bullies in the world,” he wrote.

And why, you might wonder, would the “organized left” want to do this? “In a country where elections are decided on razor-thin margins, does it not benefit one side if their opponents simply drop dead?” he concluded.

In another piece, Nolte examined the media reaction to the swath of reports in recent weeks that unvaccinated, anti-vaccine conservative figures have been dying of COVID-19: “Do you want to know why I think Howard Stern is going full-monster with his mockery of three fellow human beings who died of the coronavirus? Because leftists like Stern and CNNLOL and Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci are deliberately looking to manipulate Trump supporters into not getting vaccinated.”

While his approach of demonizing liberals and suggesting they want to use “reverse psychology” to engineer the sickness and death of their political rivals is unique, it’s noteworthy that Nolte is promoting the vaccine: Other right-wing media personalities have come under fire for promoting skepticism and a “just asking questions” stance. Polling has tended to show that Republicans are less likely than their Democratic counterparts to get the jab, and the blame for that has — outside of Nolte’s columns — fallen at least partially on other Republican commentators.