Brecken Merrill – Yellowstone Season 5’s First Part Was “Very Chaotic”

Interview with Outsider, Brecken Merrill said that the process of shooing the 5th season of “Yellowstone” Evidently, it was quite chaotic.

“It was very chaotic … We didn’t know if we were going to have a break, we didn’t know when we were going to be back,” admitted Merrill. Merrill also stated that December 2nd was the last day of filming for the second half of the 14-episode series.

“It was kind of a mess of everything, we were scrambling. I do miss my friends a lot when we’re filming. We facetime every day, and I mean, we’re only halfway done!” The young actor appears to be planning to return to set sometime in March 2023 to complete the remainder of the season. If that proves to be accurate, it would seem to imply that the show will likely resume airing the back half of the episodes sometime in the late summer or fall months of 2023.

Merrill told Outsider that he won’t reveal any information before making fun of it. “Everybody dies!”