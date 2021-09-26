BREAKING Massive fire near Liverpool docks spreading as 14 fire engines deployed

BREAKING Massive fire near Liverpool docks spreading as 14 fire engines deployed
By Brandon Pitt
A massive fire is raging near to Liverpool docks this evening. 14 fire crews have now been deployed to tackle the blaze.

Fire crews were called to Bank Hall Street in the Kirkdale area of the city at 10.30pm yesterday (September 25). They managed to get to the scene just three minutes later.

Seven crews and one aerial appliance were initially deployed, but as the situation worsened heading into today an additional seven crews and an aerial appliance were required.

