Breakfast Club Star Ally Sheedy Still Surprised That She’s In The Breakfast Pack, Says Her Students Google Her On The Reg

It’s hard to forget about The Brat Pack. Although the actors involved didn’t all love the name, it was a group teen actors who shared roles in many beloved, coming-of age ’80s films. For one member of the famous group of films, however, it seems a little shocking to be a member. Actress-turned-professor Ally Sheedy recently spoke out about her time as an eighties icon and how her students waste no time Googling her.

Imagine Ally Sheedy, an ex-Brat Pack actress, being your college professor. You can now find Ally Sheedy in your local library. Sheedy is best known for her roles as Alison in Brat Pack films. The Breakfast ClubShe teaches acting classes at City College of New York. Sheedy talked to People The actress spoke about how her students were either familiar with her name or already a fan of her films. After she has finished acting, the actress speaks freely to her students about her experiences. “Google” her, noting:

Some people Google me or have great filmography and they’ve seen what my films look like. … I’m very open to talking about my experiences. Because they are the same age as me when I was working, I feel an affinity for them. They are the ones I want to tell everything!

Ally Sheedy is a college professor at the moment, but don’t think she has forgotten her acting skills. You can currently see her on Freeform’s Single Drunk Female Playing the role of the mother to a daughter trying to keep sobriety. Fun fact: Sheedy’s on-screen daughter was younger when she landed roles with Brat Pack films The Breakfast ClubAnd St. Elmo’s Fire. Although she isn’t as well-known as Molly Ringwald from Brat Pack movies, her impact was still felt. This college professor has even had a successful career on the big screen. Cameo appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse You can also check out

Children of the 1980s may remember that one of Ally Sheedy’s first roles was in Wargames as the adorable friend of a teen hacker who messes with a government program. It’s still hard to believe that it was more than thirty years ago when the Brat Pack film was made. The Breakfast ClubOriginal publication. She was unable to make it in Hollywood after flicks like these. Although she was not able to refuse roles, she admitted in an interview that comedies were her only hope for the future.

In my 20s roles came to me naturally, but I wasn’t sure what I was doing. Debra Winger was my dream, but I didn’t know what to do. [was offered]One comedy after another.

Sheedy returned to New York in the 1990s. She was able to secure an acting position as a teacher and also win an award. Independent Spirit Award1998, for her role in High Art. With teaching, acting, and being a mother under her belt, there is nothing this woman can’t do!

Now you're able to find out where to go if Ally Sheedy is your next acting teacher and to learn more about her insider experiences as an actor.