Brazilian Singer Posts Update Following ‘Trapped Fists’ Land her in Hospital.

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira is a Brazilian singer best known for her stage name Pocah. A viral story about a Brazilian singer being admitted to hospital with what she initially thought was a heart condition made her an international star overnight. “kidney stones”Or “appendicitis,”But it was later revealed that she was none other than Pocah herself. “trapped farts.” The 27-year-old singer seems fine after the viral incident, and has been back to fun TikTok videos in recent days, but she’s had a cheeky sense of humor in the time since in an update about the fame she’s gained from her incident.

Pocah seems to have a positive attitude about the incident that went viral with her followers and around the globe after it broke. Recent post TikTokThe Brazilian singer confessed that her farts were what had made her feel so happy. “international career,”Also, joke about how hard you work in the comments to the same post.

If you aren’t familiar with the incident in question, Pocah shared a separate TikTok featuring images of herself at the hospital. Although she looks quite relaxed in hospital, the singer claims that her fart ordeal started at 5:30 in the morning. Buscopam was used to treat cramps. IBS is another drug. Pocah also did a blood test to confirm that it was farts.

She noted previously that she used to hold in farts when in bed with her partner. This caused her severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital. The pop singer has been released. According to reports, he was dating Ronan SouzaAccording to reports, this has been happening since 2019.

This isn’t the first time a trapped fart has made the news, but I believe it may be the first time a celebrity has trapped a fart unintentionally, as this is usually a job for people working in spaces like OnlyFans. However, this case is actually a good example of how to trap farts. Stephanie Matto was farting Much more It caused a medical emergency This is almost the exact opposite of what happened here. Later, she pivoted to NFT fart Jars .

Pocah would still be there. NotRecommend holding in farts and advising other women “shouldn’t be ashamed” to fart in front of their men because it’s way worse when you end up having to go with your dude to the hospital over “trapped farts.”The good news is that Pocah appears to be fully recovered and has resumed sharing dance videos on TikTok.

It’s all well and good that you end up in hospital. Pocah seemed to enjoy the news and is moving on. However, she has learned one important lesson from this experience: “From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”