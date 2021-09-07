Brazil vs Argentina Chaos CONMEBOL Releases Statement And The Match is now Suspended

After being accused of falsifying Covid documents, Brazil health officials stormed the pitch in support of Argentina to arrest Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez as well as Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso.

After the horrendous scenes at the Corinthians Stadium on Sunday night, CONMEBOL (Confederacion Sudamericana de Futbol) released a statement.

Brazil was hosting Argentina in a World Cup qualifier before the Qatar competition next season.

However, the contest was ended in a shambles when four Premier League players were in their sights and health officials stormed on the pitch minutes after the whistle.

Email Buendia and Emi Martilla of Aston Villa, as well as Tottenham duo Cristian Romero & Giovani Lo Celso, were both accused of falsifying Covid documents.

ESPN BrasilAccording to reports, CONMEBOL, FIFA, and the Federal Government reached an agreement that would allow all four players to play until further action is taken.

However, that seemed to be thrown out of the window as the match started in some truly amazing scenes.

The following is an extract from the Daily MailFour Premier League players insist that they were in Argentina or Venezuela with Covid documents.

All four were involved in the matchday squads for their clubs at the weekend in Premier League.

That would mean they would have had to quarantine for 14 days with the UK being on the country’s red list.

The match was suspended after officials and players clashed on the pitch. Both teams were furious and unhappy with the result.

CONMEBOL released a statement regarding the situation. They insist that they will await the report from the referee before proceeding with any further actions.

It said: “By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will receive a written report from both the referees and the match commissioner. It will then determine the next steps. These procedures adhere strictly to the current regulations.

“The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All decisions concerning its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution.”

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Neymar were seen arguing with officials.

One official was overheard shouting Messi: “We’ve been here for three days, we were waiting to play the match, why didn’t you come earlier?”

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said. “These players arrived in Brazil on a flight from Caracas.

“The flight landed at Guarulhos (Sao Paulo). They stated that they hadn’t been in any of these four countries for the last 14 days. Anvisa was warned by these players about the allegedly false information they had provided.

“After that, Anvisa sent a notification to CIEVS (in charge of Sao Paolo’s Covid-19 restrictions). We have to clarify that false information given to Brazilian authorities might be infractions of health laws of the country and might be an infraction of our criminal law.”