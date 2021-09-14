Braunwyn Windham Burke And Sean Burke Will Be Moving To New York!

Former Real Housewives of Orange CountyBraunwyn Windham Burke, star of the reality show Braunwyn Windham Burke, announced her plans to move to New York City. The reality star spoke with E! News On Thursday, Burke revealed her plans. Burke explained why she decided to leave California at the Bulgari B.Zero1 NYFW party.

“For me, it’s becoming a New Yorker,” Braunwyn claims. “I’m not just here for the week, I’m making a move. I’m going to be doing a dual situation.”

Bronwyn Windham-Burke Eager For New Adventures

Since Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s departure from the Bravo hit reality series, The Real Housewives of Orange CountyShe claims that she has avoided the spotlight most of her life. She also revealed that she is now in a new relationship after her divorce. Burke says that she gained clarity after her time in Hawaii. One of the reasons Burke is so excited to move to New York is because of the amazing opportunities she has had recently. She feels that it is the right time in her life to move.

Bronwyn also shared that Amy Schechter, her best friend, has been looking for an apartment for Braunwyn for the past week. Fernanda Rocha is her California girlfriend. She claims they are also doing their own thing. “She’s been in California, I’ve been in Hawaii. I think we’ll always be friends but, geographically it’s been a little hard to spend time together.”

Sean Burke Is Okay With Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s New Life

Bronwyn Winham Burke, her husband, answered a question about the move by saying that he supports it. “He thinks it’s a good choice. He knows this has always been a dream of mine. Sean sees some of the things that are happening. He’s like, ‘I support you. The kids are going to be OK.’ And I’ll fly back and forth.”

What does she think about being fired from Bravo’s RHOC? Burke says she feels somewhat betrayed. She reveals at first it was disappointing to hear Bravo’s decision. Bronwyn claimed she had made it this far. But she revealed that no one has. “took the time” To reach out to her regarding her progress,

RHOCKelly Dood was also among the victims, as were Elizabeth Lyn Vargas (cast member). Bravo‘s cast shake-up.

As previously reported by a TV Show AceDodd believes Braunwyn-Winham-Burke is responsible for her firing. She has made public statements about these feelings via social networking. ‘It is what it is’Burke.

“I was really looking forward to showing the other side of my journey into sobriety. You know, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Season 16 of RHOC’s BravoThe premiere date is currently TBD.