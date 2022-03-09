Brandon Shaw joins Hulu Originals in the role of VP Publicity

Hulu Originals announced Tuesday that Brandon Shaw, a long-standing communications executive, has been named VP of Publicity.

Shaw starts on March 28 and will report to Candice Ashton, newly elevated SVP, Publicity & Events. Barrie Gruner serves as EVP, Marketing & Publicity, along with Shannon Ryan, president, Content Marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment overseeing the group as a part of her purview.

Shaw will now be responsible for Hulu Originals public affairs efforts, including executive media relations and media campaigns.

Shaw joins Hulu Originals from WME, where he served as the VP corporate communications. At WME, he worked closely with the agency’s senior leadership to guide communications strategy for the company. He was also involved with the agency’s social impact and diversity, inclusion communications. He also served the entertainment and trade media contacts for other Endeavor businesses units. He previously served as ICM Partners’ Director, Corporate Communications. At ICM, he handled communications for the agency’s leadership across all departments worldwide, including agent, client and executive press.

Brandon previously worked for Fifteen Minutes PR. He managed crisis, litigation and corporate accounts. Among many key accounts, he led crisis and litigation communications for the Casting Society of America, the rebrand and relaunch of Henrik Fisker’s Fisker Inc., Hilton & Hyland real estate, and steered communications strategy for 11 production companies and show launches.

Before transitioning to entertainment, he worked in the Obama White House as a member of the president’s advance team, traveling and managing media logistics on the road for the president and senior White House staff. He was previously an associate in White House Office of Presidential Correspondence. This included writing and editing for the president and vice-president.

Between DC and Los Angeles, he wrote extensively for Variety, Politico, The New York Times, Columbia Records’ BruceSpringsteen.net and dozens of other outlets.