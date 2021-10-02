Brandi Carlile: Soundgarden’s New Songwriter

Brandi Carlile, singer-songwriter, has a new excellent album. These Silent DaysShe is busy with her recording and touring career, but she has a new album out right now. But on next week’s episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, she reveals one side gig she’d definitely take on: Carlile “would make the time” to tour as Soundgarden’s singer, she says. “I am such a Chris Cornell fan,” she says of Soundgarden’s frontman, who died in 2017. “I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us.”

Carlile first sang with the surviving members of Soundgarden at 2019’s all-star Cornell tribute in Los Angeles, and went on to record a Record Store Day single, A Rooster SaysThey were also accompanied by her long-time bandmates Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, who released a song called “The Lie” last September. Recently, the band joined her to perform the two songs that they recorded together on stage in August. “Black Hole Sun”The BadmotorfingerCut “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.”Carlile was born just outside of Seattle. She feels deeply connected with Soundgarden and Nineties grunge. Carlile even first met the Hanseroth twins when she visited London Bridge Studios, where Cornell recorded. “We are inextricably linked to Soundgarden for life,” Carlile says. “They were our heroes.”

A Soundgarden spokesperson declined to comment on Carlile’s ambition, but the band’s drummer, Matt Cameron — who also plays in Pearl Jam — told Rolling Stone last year that Soundgarden isn’t over yet. “I think most people assume the three of us [are] over and done with since Chris passed away,”He said: “but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together.” (Carlile also just sang “Better Man” with Pearl Jam at September’s Ohana Festival.)

Carlile was initially scheduled to perform a duet at the 2019 Cornell Tribute. “Hunger Strike”Chris Stapleton But then an artist she wouldn’t identify — “a musician that notoriously doesn’t show up for things” — bailed on a planned performance of “Black Hole Sun,”Carlile was suggested by someone else. “I was like, ‘Not only can I do it, but, like, I’m there,’ ” says Carlile. “‘And I don’t need lyrics. I got this.’ ”She made sure that Soundgarden’s Hanseroth twins were present for the performance. “I would make the time,” she reiterates, “but I’ll bring the twins. Mama doesn’t leave the twins out.”