Brad William Henke’s final post has been revealed, following ex-NFL player’s mysterious death at 56

After the mysterious passing of BRAD William Henke, an actor and ex-NFL player at 56 years old, we have revealed his final Instagram post.

Henke had not been active on social media for a while, his last Previous post showed him doing “jiujitsu” Garage.

2 Brad William Henke, an actor and ex-NFL player was Brad William Henke. /bradwilliamhenke

2 Henke is not active on social media for several months /bradwilliamhenke

“Saturday morning jujutsu in my garage,” The actor wrote On August 13, he will send his last message to the platform.

“Hope you are all well – I’m going to try not to look at Instagram for a month because I waste too much time looking at the reels.”

Orange is the New Black’s star shared a photo of him working out and photos of his dogs which appeared to include an Australian Shepherd and Lab Lab.

Fans shared their grief over Henke’s passing via a flood of messages.

“So many fur babies… lost their daddy… and we lost a great actor and wonderful person,” One wrote. “Rest In Peace.”

“It can’t be true!!! I’m so heartbroken,” Another.

“You were so incredibly talented. This is heartbreaking,” A third was added.

MYSTERY DEATH

Henke’s family confirmed that Henke had died on Nov. 29.

He died In his sleep, and the cause of death wasn’t revealed.

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” He was told by his manager TMZ.

“A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back.

“Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

ADVICE IN HEALTH

Henke used social media to talk about his recent health issues.

He revealed his plans in May 2021. Instagram You can see the video below. “survived a 90percent blockage” His artery.

“I could have had a heart attack a day, but I just got it fixed,” He stated.

His doctor advised him to go to a regular physical.

“The rest of my time on this planet is a gift,” He stated.

“And I’m going to take advantage of it.”

INCREDIBLE CAREER

Henke is a native of Colorado, is probably best known for his roles on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and Dexter.

Before he started his acting career, however, he had played at the University of Alabama in football. Arizona The New York Giants drafted him in 1989.

Before retiring in 1994, he was a player for the Denver Broncos.

He left the NFL to pursue acting.

Deadline reports that his first commercial was a guest appearance on ET, Chicago Hope and Silk Stockings.

Henke appeared on Nikki (starring Nikki Cox) from 2000 to 2002.

Henke has also taken on roles for Crossing Jordan, CSI and Judging Amy.

Also, he worked on The Assassination Richard Nixon, Me and You and Everybody We Know, Must Love Dogs and The Zodiac.

He was finally cast on Dexter as Tony Tucci.

From 2009 to 2010, he was Bram, and in 2016-2018, he was Desi Piscatella (a gay corrections officer) on Orange is the New Black.

Most recently, he worked on Law & Order: SVU and the 2022 films Block Party and Run & Gun, according to Deadline.

BRAD’S LEGACY

Henke has left behind Sonja, his stepson Aaden, and Leasa, his stepdaughter.

Henke also had Amirah, a great-grandchild.

Also, his mom Tammy and sister Annette are his survivors.

Bill, his father predeceased Bill.

Henke previously was married to Katelin Chersna between 2001 and 2008.