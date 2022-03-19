Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Pulls Into Former ‘Black Adam’ Slot For Sony In July

Bullet Train It is in motion. Sony said today that its Brad Pitt action pic from Columbia Pictures is moving back two weeks from July 15 to July 29 — the slot that opened up with the Dwayne Johnson Marvel pic Black Adam Transferred to the autumn

The move gives Bullet Train a little breathing room behind Disney’s MCU threequel Thor: Love and Thunder This movie will be in theaters July 8. It will be available in theaters July 8. Bullet Train will battle two other wide openers: Focus Features’ horror thriller Vengeance and Paramount’s toon Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Pitt stars in Bullet Train as an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn’t as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train. Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Benito A Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) also star.

The studio also today that 3000 Pictures’ Where the Crawdads sing Is moving ahead by one week, starting July 22. Bullet Train’The July 15th spot. It will now be open against the STX terror pic Bedrest and Focus’ dramaMrs Harris visits Paris.

Director Olivia Newman’s crime thriller set in the mid-20th century South follows Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town, after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Garret Dillahunt co-star.