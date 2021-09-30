Brad Pitt-George Clooney Thriller Lands at Apple Studios, Jon Watts to Direct

By Tom O'Brien
Apple Studio has landed the as-yet untitled thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney after a competitive bid. According to an insider with knowledge of the deal, Jon Watts will be writing and directing the film.

Pitt and Clooney previously starred in big-screen blockbuster “Ocean’s Eleven” together. They also co-starred in the play “8,” Dustin Lance Black’s 2012 play about the battle to overturn California’s gay marriage ban.

Watts most recently directed the “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tom Holland, including this December’s highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

According to descriptions, the upcoming thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment will also serve as producers.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

More to come…

