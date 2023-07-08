Brad Pitt, 59, Looks Decades Younger with Hairstyle Change in Latest Outing — Fans Suspect Cosmetic Surgery

Recent photos of Brad Pitt have left people wondering why the actor looks so much younger than his age.

According to reports, the actor now has a girlfriend, years after parting ways with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Pitt’s marriage with Jolie ended when they split in 2016, but they weren’t declared legally single until three years later.

A recent photo of Brad Pitt has sparked a debate among netizens regarding what the actor has done to look younger than his age. The 59-year-old actor was seen filming for a commercial in France, wearing a clean, white shirt and matching pants.

The “Moneyball” actor looks so youthful in the photos that it doesn’t seem like he’s turning 60 soon. When the photos surfaced on social media, netizens could not stop gushing about his looks.

“Wow!! For real… He looks 40!!” one netizen commented on a Facebook post regarding Pitt’s recent photos. Meanwhile, another fan admitted that the actor “looks 25.” A third Facebook user said :

While one group of people was shocked to see how young the actor looked, others suspected he underwent cosmetic procedures to achieve it. They expressed their thoughts in the comments section of another Facebook post.

“He is very handsome, yes, but he got a lot of Botox and fillers for this new film. That’s it!” one netizen suspected “Two words: cosmetic surgeon,” another user said.

“Plastic surgery,” a third netizen suggested while another person wrote, “Surgery.” The comments section of the Facebook post was flooded with reactions from people guessing the reason behind Pitt’s younger-looking skin.

A famous cosmetics specialist, Laura Kay, spoke to Daily Mail regarding Pitt’s youthful look. She identified a few areas on the face where the actor might have gotten treatments, like Botox and face peels.

“He has reduced fine lines today, and his skin is dewy and fresh,” Kay said of Pitt’s youthful look before hinting that he might have undergone cosmetic procedures after parting ways with his ex, Angelina Jolie .

Who Is Brad Pitt Currently Dating?

After parting ways with Angelina Jolie in 2016, the “Twelve Monkeys” actor kept his love life away from the public until he was seen with his new girlfriend in November 2022. Reports suggest Pitt is dating Ines de Ramon, as the two were spotted together several times.

Paul Wesley And Ines de Ramon on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” a source told US Weekly, suggesting that things are getting serious between the couple.

The Hollywood heartthrob’s girlfriend is the vice president of the famous jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, worn by many celebrities. While working with beautiful jewelry pieces, de Ramon reportedly got a necklace with a “B” pendant that she wore publicly, which hinted towards her love for Pitt.

Brad Pitt on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

However, this is not the first time de Ramon is in a relationship with a man from Hollywood. Before her reported relationship with Pitt, she was married to Paul Wesley, known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in “The Vampire Diaries.”

Brad Pitt in Paris on February 24, 2023. | Source: Getty Images

De Ramon parted ways with her ex-husband in September 2022. Their three-year marriage ended after Wesley submitted divorce papers five months after their split. Following their divorce, Wesley began dating his current girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenberg.

Why Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Break Up?

The news of Pitt’s split with his wife of two years shocked their fans because everyone thought the couple was living the perfect life. They were considered a solid couple at the time because of their long dating history.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on May 8, 2014 in London, England. | Source: Getty Images

Before their split, it was reported that Pitt attacked his 15-year-old son , Maddox, on an airplane while the actor was arguing with his wife. The teenager was reportedly defending his mother when the incident took place.

It is unclear whether Pitt was acting under the influence of alcohol at the time. Some reports suggest he was drunk, while others say he wasn’t. Moreover, a source close to the actress says she would never part ways with her husband if it were just about being drunk.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on May 16, 2011 in Cannes, France. | Source: Getty Images

In an interview with Vogue India, Jolie opened up about her split, saying she “separated for the wellbeing of my family.” She added that parting ways with Pitt was “the right decision” and she was working on making her children feel better.

Meanwhile, Pitt spoke about his past mistakes in an interview with Anthony Hopkins. He stated that people should focus on what a person does after making a mistake instead of judging the person for what he did. In his words

“We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake. But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on May 20, 2009 in Cannes, France. | Source: Getty Images