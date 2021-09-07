Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Reveals Movie Plans With Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been married for a little more than two years. The HGTV star continues his love for Zooey, leaving fans in awe. They both work in showbiz but have not worked together on a series. Drew Scott, Jonathan’s brother, came up with an innovative idea to make this happen.

Interview with Entertainment Tonight Scott said that he feels the same way about Scott. “dating up”When it comes to his relationship with the New Girl actress, his brother suggested that they could combine their creative talents and offer a new form of entertainment for fans.

“Drew actually came up with a good concept, because Zooey is obsessed with real estate”, he revealed. “It’s a show where Zooey looks online. We find [random] houses … and fix them up.”

Then he laughed. “Is someone going to say now if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door and knocks on it and says, ‘Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!”Scott admitted that his girlfriend enjoys the business he is in. However, his girlfriend confessed earlier this summer that she used to watch The Property Brothers before she began her relationship.

“You know, it’s like one of those shows, like, I always liked and I would like, it was like relaxing, “She spoke during an interview on SiriusXM Radio Andy. “Like, it’s so nice. you know, at the beginning of the show, the house doesn’t look good.

At the end of that show, the house looks great and it’s as fun to watch, you know, all the way through. And I was always like, ‘Oh, this is like a show I put on. I like to relax”. Although she was a huge fan, she never imagined that she would be able to meet the Scott brothers.

After watching Carpool Karaoke, they met and were accompanied by their siblings. Although Property Brothers are satisfying for her, she also noticed how helpful it was to have a handyman nearby to help with house repairs.