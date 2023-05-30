Boycott Target song, says anti-woke rapper

Jimmy Levy, a rapper who is not afraid to speak his mind, has released a song in protest of the Target boycott. The online backlash from conservatives will continue.

Target controversy shows no sign of easing up, as online calls for boycotts enter their second week. The anger began after a number of conservative commentators took issue with certain items in Target’s 2023 Pride range, prompting an explosion of complaints, allegations and threats being launched at the big box department store chain.

Jimmy Levy is the latest to join the strange saga, launching an official Target anti-censorship song.

‘Anti-woke’ rapper releases Boycott Target song

Just in case you thought the Target debacle couldn’t get any more surreal, the controversy is now soundtracked by the musical stylings of Levy, with the help of three like-minded artists.

Levy, alongside fellow rappers/singers Forgiato ‘Mayor Of Magaville’ Blow, Nick Nittoli and Stoney Dudebro dropped the song and accompanying video for Boycott Target on Thursday, May 25, quickly racking up over 130,000 views in just four days.

In the video Boycott Target which appears to be set inside of a Target Store, Levy, along with his co-stars, parade through the aisles in a cart and pose for a photo next to Bullseye the company’s mascot while inspecting different products.

Defending the release after a Twitter user expressed disbelief at the fact the song wasn’t satirical, Levy alluded to Target launching a “demonic agenda on our children”.

Jimmy Levy accuses censorship

The creator of this track claims that despite the song reaching six figures in views on YouTube the powers-that-be are conspiring to prevent the promotion and release of this single.

Taking to Twitter, Levy expressed his anguish at what he described as “the MOST censorship on a song” that he had “ever witnessed in (his) life.”

Rick Ross is a collaborator The term “alleged” is used to describe a number of things. It was revealed that Instagram requested that he remove his link to the track in his bio.

HITC has contacted Instagram for comment and Itunes to receive an official response regarding Jimmy Levy’s claims.

Boycott Target drama explained

For those who haven’t been following the rapidly developing saga, the boycott Target drama has been quite a rollercoaster over the last few days.

The phrase first began trending after some shoppers took issue with certain times in Target’s 2023 Pride range, leading to a surge in calls for people to stay clear of the retailer.

Though claims of ‘tuck in’ clothing aimed at children were quickly debunked, many conservatives proceeded to take aim at the designer responsible for the range online, prompting an official response Target has stated that certain products will be removed from the product range for staff safety.

Target fallout seems to be an expansion of the anger which began back in early April after similar social media personalities boycotted Bud Light as a whole because the beer brand partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.