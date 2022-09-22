Boy Meets World star Trina McGee addresses the upsetting treatment she received from her co-star

Trina McGee has revisited an insensitive joke Will Friedle made about her on the set of “Boy Meets World.” McGee recently chatted with her “BMW”Costars Friedle, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel and Danielle Fishel were selected for the ceremony “Pod Meets World” podcast. McGee was once compared to Aunt Jemima Friedle for her red hat. McGee previously spoke out about the incident in 2020, and she said via InstagramFriedle and her had since reconnected. Friedle said Friedle was aware of Friedle’s feelings at the time. “no cultural significance to that whatsoever.” He explained, “… [McGee was] part of the cast, so that means I’m gonna make fun of [her] … That’s as far as my dumb*** privileged mind saw it.” Friedle then said that he “walked by and [said] ‘Love your syrup'”McGee

McGee was offended by Friedle’s ignorant comment, and Friedle educated McGee on why it happened. “was not okay”She was compared to the character. Friedle stated that he was “mortified,”He realized that this was the best thing he could do. “You can’t just throw things out there because you think it’s funny and walk away.”McGee ended his remarks by saying, “You become part of the issue nowadays when you have to move in spaces with people of color and you don’t really have to by right, but it would behoove you by right to learn about them as much as you can.”