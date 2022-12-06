Boy Meets World Alumni Recalls Being Missed from Key Episode, And Then Having to Watch It Be Filmed

Seven seasons have passed. Boy Meets World John Adams High was home to a variety of guest and recurring actors. Keri Russell, Linda Cardellini and Adam Scott were some of the prominent stars to make cameos. Cory Matthews with his crew also saw them as guests. However, one star that made an impression on viewers was “Repeating Star”. Step by step star Jason Marsden. He played Eric Matthews’ best friend Jason during the teen sitcom’s Seasons 1 and 2. The former child star vanished without a trace as the show’s new cast replaced him with his old friend, who was the Matthews eldest son. While leaving the show wasn’t a major deal, he did recall what it was like being on set after being excluded from a pivotal BMW episode.

Marsden, who had his real life mirror the TV series’s, was close friends with Eric Matthews actor Will Friedle. He found it a little strange that he didn’t appear on the ABC sitcom. He opened up about being on the ABC sitcom while guesting on Friedle’s podcast The Pod Meets the World. This voice actor was able to talk about his experiences in the series. He was not able to appear in comedy any more, but he was always present on set and he enjoyed chatting with other cast members. BMW All cast. Former child star played a recurring character on other TGIF sitcoms at that time. Step by step. The shows were shot on the same location. The sitcom veteran wasn’t offended by not being asked back, but one episode got him in his feelings. Marsden expressed his regret at not being a part of the pivotal finale.

It was really the end that hurt most, when everyone was brought back to the finale. [Season 5 finale “Graduation”] I was the only one who made a cameo appearance. How do I know? Because I was there to see it live. It would’ve been nice [to be asked back]But it worked.

Season 5 concluded with Shawn and Cory graduating from John Adam High. The episode featured many cameos of past episodes. BMW stars. While Mr. Turner was mentioned, only Lee Norris’s Stuart Minkus returned after going MIA following Season 1. Marsden being on-set but not appearing in the graduation episode was an insult to his character. He and Eric had many hijinks over the course of the two previous seasons. Considering that Marsden only appeared in nine episodes, this may still have been logical. It’s not the first time this has happened. Boy Meets World Alum left out of the finale episode.

There were still some unanswered questions about Marsden’s absence from the coming-of-age comedy. Friedle and Rider Strong, the co-hosts of the ABC sitcom were baffled by Marsden’s absence. The Rich Halke actor, who was a hired talent, didn’t know why he wasn’t appearing in additional episodes of Season 2. He theorized it might’ve been because his agent asked for more money. In Season 3, producers changed for the teenage sitcom. He felt like the new producers didn’t like him for some reason.

His lack of it however BMW appearances might’ve been tied to his busy schedule as the Boy Meets World An alum booked the film White Squall Around Season 2. After his co-starring part with Jeff Bridges on Season 2, he started to appear as Rich Halke Step by step and DJ’s stuck-up rich beau Nelson Burkhard on another TGIF staple The Full House. Danielle Fishel suggested that his busy schedule might’ve led to him being written out after Season 2. Marsden claimed he was still available to play Eric’s best friend since he was always hanging around the set.

Jason Marsden’s fate was good as he continued to be a fixture of the 90s television with his role on “The Simpsons.” Alex Mack’s Secret World And Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Fans can revisit the time of his life on Boy Meets WorldThey can also stream all seasons with their Disney+ subscription. To get more behind-the-scenes stories like this and why Danielle Fishel’s character was named Topanga, catch The Pod Meets the World Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong hosted this show via iHeartRadio