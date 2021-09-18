Boy, 6, fighting for life after lawnmower fires piece of metal at his head as he played

A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck in the head by a piece of steel that flew up from under a lawnmower.

Alex Hook (from Wisconsin, USA) was outside his school when the accident occurred on September 10. The projectile measured 12 inches long.

Caryn and Kirbey hook, the mother and father, were left in pieces. They are now with their son, who is in a medically induced state in hospital.

Michelle Koertgen (55), Alex’s aunt set up a fundraiser for Nathan, 10, and his medical bills.







Caryn, 49, said: “When I arrived at the hospital the emergency room team were prepping him for the scan.

“He was already sedated and had several machines hooked up.

“I kept telling myself that I must be having a nightmare because that can’t be my beautiful boy.

“Each day passes and we thank the Lord for Alex’s continued support and fight for his life.







The family said a landscaper was mowing the grass behind Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake, Wisconsin where the children were playing.

Around 11:30am, the mower smashed into a piece of waste rebar. It was then projected towards the children.

Alex was struck in the back by the projectile of metal, which is believed to have a length of 12 inches and a width of half an inch.







He was knocked unconscious and started to have seizures so the school contacted Caryn and the emergency services.

The mum-of-two said: “I was in total shock but composed myself immediately and rushed to the school.

“I had no idea the severity of his injury until I saw him on the ground bleeding from his head and convulsing.

“I really don’t know what prevented me from fainting.”







The boy was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee while paramedics tried to stabilise him.

A CT scan revealed that Alex had a fractured skull and that part of it had been removed and lodged in his brain, causing a bleeding.

The largest fragment and a portion of his skull were removed by emergency surgery.

Because of a bacterial infection, his fever spikes and puts dangerous pressure on the brain.







Caryn added: “The doctors said the first 72 hours were critical, but here we are a week later and he’s still in critical condition.

“I read aloud the thousands of comments and prayers people are writing on the Facebook support page [to him].

“I hope he can hear me, so he knows how many people love him and are praying for a complete recovery.

“Do not let a day pass without hugging your children and telling them you love them. Life can change in a flash.

You can donate towards Alex’s medical costs here.

