Boy, 6, fighting for life after hit by 12 inch piece of metal thrown by lawnmower as he played in school field

A YOUNG boy is fighting for his life after a lawn mower threw a piece of steel into the back of his head while he was playing in a school field

Alex Hook, 6, is in a medically-induced coma after sustaining severe brain damage from the 12-inch-long piece of metal.

4 Little Alex has been unconscious since the accident on September 10 Credit: SWNS

4 Alex was out playing in a school field when he was struck on the head by the metal object Credit: SWNS

Mom and dad, Caryn and Kirbey Hook are worried sick for their little boy who has now been unconscious since the incident on September 10.

Michelle Koertgen (55), Alex’s aunt set up a fundraiser for Nathan, 10, and his medical expenses.

Caryn, 49 years old, stated that “when I arrived at the hospital, the emergency room team had already prepared him for the scan.

He was already under anesthesia and had multiple machines connected to him.

“I kept thinking to myself, “I must be having nightmares because that can’t possibly be my boy.”

“It feels as if the hands of Father Time have stopped.

“Every day that goes by we thank the Lord that Alex is still with us and fighting for his life.”

The family said a landscaper was mowing the grass on a strip of land just behind Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake, Wisconsin, where the children were playing.

The mower came across a piece of waste rebar, and the mower projected it out through the chain link fence surrounding the school and towards the children.

Alex, first grader, was lying down when the projectile struck him in the back.

He suffered seizures and was eventually unconscious.

The school contacted mom Caryn and the emergency services to inform them of the freak accident.

The mother-of-2 said that although she was in shock, she quickly recovered and ran to the school.

I didn’t realize the extent of his injuries until I saw him lying on the ground, bleeding from the head, and convulsing.

“I really don’t know what prevented me from fainting.”

Paramedics attempted to stabilize the boy and he was flown to the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.

He was brought to the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee for a CT scan. It was discovered that his skull was fractured and that part had been removed and lodged in his brain, causing a bleeding.

The largest fragment was removed and some healthy skulls were removed to relieve pressure.

MEDICALLY INDUCED COMA

The little boy remains in a medically induced coma as a bacterial infection causes a spike in his fever and puts dangerous pressure on his brain whenever he is weaned off.

Caryn, who works in a pharmaceutical company, said that the doctors initially believed that he would be in critical condition for 72hrs. However, here we are, one week later, and he’s still in critical.

While I sat vigil by his bedside, I was able to read aloud the thousands and prayers that people have posted on the Facebook support page.

“I hope he hears me, so that he knows how many people care about him and pray for his complete recovery.

“Don’t let a day go by without hugging and telling your children you love them – life can change in the blink of an eye.”

Contributions towards Alex’s medical costs can be made here.

Michelle, the sales director said: “The family tries to keep positive despite all of the medical setbacks.

“We are literally on an emotion rollercoaster.

It is so heartbreaking to see our beautiful boy not responding and being connected to so many machines.

“The outpouring of love, prayers, positive thoughts and donations have been incredible and greatly appreciated.”

4 A fundraiser has been set up to pay for Alex’s medical bills Credit: SWNS

4 Alex has undergone an emergency operation to relieve pressure on his brain Credit: SWNS