Boy, 16, stunned after intruder locks him out of house and claims he doesn’t live there

An intruder reportedly broke into a family’s home and tried to take over the house pretending they didn’t live there, police have said.

Hartford Courant reports that Benjamin Dahm was found by a 16-year-old boy who saw a car with no license plates in the garage.

The boy saw the front door locked and saw a man wearing no shirt and shorts, making himself at ease.

An incident report states that the man saw the boy and opened a window in order to warn him.

He allegedly told the boy, “this isn’t your house anymore” before slamming the window shut.

After the strange encounter, a landscaper arrived at the scene to finish scheduled work and called police.

The 16-year old was stunned and called his mother to find out what was happening.

Dahm was not paying attention to the state troopers who arrived.

Dahm refused to leave his house when he finally made eye contact.

As the situation escalated, he tried to downplay the situation by telling cops: “I live here with my girlfriend, there shouldn’t be any problems, she will be home shortly.”

An incident report claims officers were holding him at gunpoint.

The intruder was located 20 miles away in Gales Ferry. He was then taken into custody in a second-floor bathroom at the home of his family, who are based in Meetinghouse Lane in Old Lyme.

Troopers and a K-9 officer dog broke into the basement storm hatch to gain entry and forced Dahm to flee.

He was then discovered hiding in an upstairs toilet and he was arrested.

The police reported that there were no items stolen, and that the home was not damaged.

According to court records, Dahm was also charged with third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mistrespass, disorderly conduct and interfering in the affairs of an officer.

He currently is in custody on a $50,000 bond (£36,000), and has another six active criminal and motor vehicle cases pending from dates between April and July.

According to court records, some of these cases include disorderly conduct or violating conditions of his release.

