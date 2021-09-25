Boy, 12, dies after suffering ‘serious injuries’ during activity at SnowDome attraction

A 12-year-old boy has sadly died after suffering ‘serious injuries’ at a popular attraction in Staffordshire.

After receiving reports about a child injured, police officers and medical personnel raced to SnowDome in Tamworth.

The call came in at 6.40 PM on Friday, September 24, after the boy suffered serious injuries while participating in an activity at the facility.

The boy was tragically later declared dead by two air ambulances. His grieving family is being looked after by specialist police officers.

Police also confirmed that a man was injured following the incident, and is now being treated by medical staff.

They also asked people to refrain from sharing photos or videos of the incident and to not speculate about the fate of the boy.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We were called at 6.40pm this evening (Sept 24) to reports that a child had been seriously injured during an activity in the Snow Dome in Tamworth.

“Sadly, the boy, aged 12, died of his injuries shortly afterwards.

“His parents are being supported by officers. We are thinking of them.

“A man is also being treated for injuries. We would kindly urge people not to speculate about the incident or share any images/footage there may be.

“Anyone who has information about the incident can contact us on 101 or via social media ref 665 of 24 September.”

Police patrol cars were pictured outside of SnowDome.

The facility hosts a variety of activities including indoor and outdoor skiing, snowboarding, and even ice skating.

