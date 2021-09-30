Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. After five delays, the film finally opens in theaters this Friday.

The superhero movie, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Tom Hardy as an unstoppable protector. It is expected to gross at least $50,000,000 in its first weekend. This figure is a bit high-risk due to the unpredictable moviegoing environment. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65 million. After all, theaters have been without a buzzy new release since Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opened on the big screen nearly a month ago. The box office should be ready for a hit. Sony, however, is tempering expectations, knowing that we’re still living through a generational public heath crisis. The studio behind the sequel projecting a debut film closer to $40million.

The “Venom” sequel cost $110 million to produce, not including hefty promotional fees. This PG-13 movie appeals mainly to male audiences which could be a positive. As the film exhibition industry attempts to recover from the pandemic, younger men have fueled box office returns for Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi,” Universal’s “Fast and Furious” installment “F9″ and the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi comedy “Free Guy.” That’s not to say every movie geared toward boys has been a hit. There have been several duds, like the Warner Bros. superhero adaptation “The Suicide Squad” and Paramount’s “G.I. Joe” entry “Snake Eyes.”

“Venom: Let There be Carnage” could benefit because it’s playing only in theaters. That’s a deviation from many pandemic-era releases, such as Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Warner Bros. entire 2021 slate, all of which have premiered concurrently on streaming services. Movies that have landed online day-and-date often suffer steep declines within the first few weeks after opening in theaters.

There’s one thing that “Venom 2” may not need in order to entice audiences, and that’s positive reviews. Critics panned the first “Venom” (it has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes), which did little to deter comic book enthusiasts. The 2018 film was an unexpected success at the box office, earning $80 million in its first theatrical run and ending with $213 million in North America. This compares to $856 million globally. It also inspired Sony to greenlight even more superhero properties, Jared Leto’s “Morbius” among them, inspired by its arsenal of Marvel characters.

“Venom: Let There be Carnage” will easily top the domestic box office, but it won’t be the only new movie to open nationwide. Two newcomers — the animated comedy “The Addams Family 2” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel story set in “The Sopranos” universe — will compete for second place, with the former expected to pull ahead.

“The Many Saints of Newark,” The movie, which is currently playing in 3,180 locations, will be the latest Warner Bros. movie that has a debut of $10 million or less. It also opens simultaneously on HBO Max. The studio’s executives have maintained that streaming hasn’t cannibalized ticket sales, alluding that movies that struck out at the box office also failed to draw a big audience on HBO Max. “The Many Saints of Newark” isn’t on track to have a big turnout in theaters, but it could prove the exception to the HBO Max effect. “Sopranos” Fans have been trained to follow the exploits of the all-powerful mobster from the comfort of their couches. Longtime fans of HBO may prefer to watch the latest installment at home.

“The Many Saints of Newark” follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano (portrayed by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini) and company as rival gangsters begin to challenge the crime family’s hold over the city. David Chase, who created “The Sopranos,” co-wrote the script with Lawrence Konner.

Targeting a very different kind of family audience, the PG-rated “The Addams Family 2” is projected to make $15 million to $17 million from 3,700 theaters in its first weekend in theaters. That would be a much smaller start than its predecessor, 2019’s “The Addams Family,” which amassed $30 million in its opening. The sequel will also be available on premium video on-demand platforms the day after its theatrical debut. This will reduce ticket sales. Unlike the HBO Max release plan, in which subscribers can watch new movies at no extra cost, patrons will have to pay $19.99 to rent “The Addams Family 2” and witness the adventures of the morbid Morticia and Gomez and their kooky kin. Charlize Thon, Oscar Isaac, and Chloe Grace Moretz make up the voice cast.