Box Office Update On War: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses ₹300 Crores | War Might Have A Sequel

When it comes to the box-office collection, the film War has created quite a history in just 19 days. According to the box-office collection numbers, the thriller and action film has reportedly crossed the mark of ₹300 and becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2019.

Taran Adarsh, the notable trade analyst of India provided the information that War has reportedly made more than Rs 300 Crores. By the looks of it, 2019 is so far a great year for Bollywood films. The success of the recently released film, War which was also targetted at the Pan Indian audience did receive a warm welcome from the audience. Furthermore, there’s a chance that Yash Raj Films might shed light on the sequel of War.

Influence of War on Bollywood

War did also pave the way for metro-centric as well as mid-range film in the country which was not possible beforehand. In India, the digital medium is getting very strong for almost a year now and this will continue to grow. Films like War are quintessential and they amass great numbers in terms of box-office collection. In addition to this, they also drive a massive audience to theatres.

War is the perfect example of a win-win film which makes the involvement of everyone in the film appreciatable. On the first-day War open with a box-office collection of ₹51.60 Crores and on the second day the film did collect around ₹23.10 crores. Over time, War did also manage to create seven new records along with the one to be profitable being released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.