Box of Human Heads seized from a Denver Parked Truck

A box containing severed human heads was stolen from a parked truck, Denver police reported Saturday.

Authorities said that the cadaverous cargo was meant for medical research.

The theft occurred in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

The blue and white box has a label with “Exempt Human Specimen,”Police said.

A dolly was also stolen from the freight company truck.

“Pretty shocking,”A resident KDVR-TV –. “I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know, you never know.”

Police need your help to locate the box and its contents.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720-913-7867) for information.