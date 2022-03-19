Bowling Alley Dispute Kills Mother of Young Thug’s Children

LaKevia, a 31 year-old woman with a son named Young Thug, was gunned down at a Atlanta bowling alley and killed on Thursday, February 17.

You can find out more at Initial reportAtlanta Police Department officers responded at 10.50 pm to reports of a shooting at Metro Fun Center. Jackson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are still investigating the crime, but it’s believed that the incident began with a dispute over a bowling ball and escalated to gunfire. Unidentified suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Young Thug representatives didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment. Jackson’s family was not immediately available for comment, either.

Per CBS 46 in Atlanta, Jackson’s mother said her daughter was at the bowling alley to attend her best friend’s birthday, and was apparently shot while leaving the venue. “I didn’t know that was going to be the last time I talked to my baby,”Sherina said. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said she’s not breathing! … I lost my baby all over a bowling ball.”

LaKevia Jackson is said to have a 14-year old son with Young Thug (real names Jeffrey Lamar Williams). The pair met when they were living in the same apartment complex before Young Thug’s rap career took off.