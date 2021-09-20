Boss gives whole firm £50k wage after learning a worker had 2nd job at McDonald’s

Boss gives whole firm £50k wage after learning a worker had 2nd job at McDonald's
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A CEO has introduced a £50,000 ($70,000) minimum company wage salary after learning one of his employees was secretly working a second job at McDonald’s.

Dan Price of Gravity Payments chose to raise the salaries of his workers after going hiking with his friend, Valerie and she informed him she was struggling to pay her bills.

Dan Price took a pay cut of $1.1m so that he could introduce a minimum £470k salary for his employees

4

Dan Price took a pay cut of $1.1m so that he could introduce a minimum £470k salary for his employeesCredit: Gravity
Price decided on the move after learning one of his staff worked a second job to pay for her bills

4

Price decided on the move after learning one of his staff worked a second job to pay for her bills

In the process, Price took a personal cut in his salary of $1.1m, paid himself the same as his workers and sold his second home.

Six years later, the 31-year-old has confirmed the company is now thriving.

Since introducing the $70k minimum wage, the company has almost doubled the number of employees, and has tripled business income.

As a result, the turnover rate was cut in half which meant staff knew how to provide better support for company customers.

“Their knowledge of how to support our customers sky-rocketed over time, and that’s really what paid for the raise – more so than my pay cut,” said Price.

Raised in deeply Christian, rural Idaho, Price has become a crusader against inequality in the US.

He said: “People are starving or being laid off or being taken advantage of, so that somebody can have a penthouse at the top of a tower in New York with gold chairs.

“We’re glorifying greed all the time as a society, in our culture.”

Since the move, Gravity Payments has been thriving

4

Since the move, Gravity Payments has been thrivingCredit: Gravity
Dan Price with his mother

4

Dan Price with his mother

Latest News

Previous article‘Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe reveals ‘How America Works’ for Fox Business

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder