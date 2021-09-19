Boris must act now to save us from another miserable Christmas

KEEPING people fed and homes warm is the priority for any government.

It is alarming that energy prices have risen dramatically, threatening food shortages.

1 There are warnings supermarkets could run out of meat Credit: PA

The soaring costs will have a knock-on effect on the production of basic items.

Some experts warn that supermarkets might run out of meat in two weeks.

This looming crisis will also raise the costs of ordinary families as they attempt to get back on their feet following lockdown.

Kwasi Kwarteng is the Business Secretary. He insists that we have enough gas to make it through winter.

We appreciate his efforts to bring together energy chiefs.

Gas prices are rising due to global factors like lower than expected Russian exports and greater demand from the Far East.

The shortage of truck drivers has already led to sold-out signs in supermarkets.

The M25 is being blocked by eco-extremists from the middle class.

Britain is sleep-walking into a perfect storm of high prices and empty shelves — the last thing we need after the pandemic.

Boris and his new cabinet must now act to save us from another miserable Christmas.

Le incredible sulk

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron’s recall of his ambassador to the US over the Aussie submarine deal is astonishing.

Since the American War of Independence, both nations have been allies.

In contrast, Macron has dismissed the UK’s role with a Gallic shrug – leaving his ambassador to London in post.

Apparently he was trying to portray Britain as the “junior partner” in the three-nation pact that torpedoed France’s contract to build Australian submarines.

Boris Johnson was credited by US sources with brokering the new agreement.

And the PM’s trip to meet President Joe Biden this week could hardly be more timely.

He can strengthen the special relationship following tensions surrounding the Afghanistan withdrawal.

It is the ideal way to show that post-Brexit Britain is a global force — no matter what our continental neighbours may pretend.

Crowd’s on its feet

ATTENDING a Premier League match today is a far cry from the past.

Although new stadiums can be safe and comfortable, it is hard to argue that there has been a loss of some of the old atmosphere.

That is why we back the Government’s move to reintroduce standing areas.

Fans must be able to enjoy the passion of the game — in safety.