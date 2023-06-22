Boothify is a photo strip maker. Users of Spotify can now create photo strips based on their streaming.

Are you looking for a way to better analyze your Spotify stream? Boothify, the latest social media trend is here.

Spotify listeners have come up with some exciting new methods to share what they are listening to online. Third-party websites have become more popular in recent years, allowing for an even more creative way to assess your music taste. While Spotify has a built-in social component, it is not the only streaming platform that does so.

If you’ve caught wind of the new feature Boothify, then you might be wondering how to partake in the new trend.

Boothify is an online booth.

Boothify is an independent site that can evaluate your Spotify usage. Boothify looks over all your favorite songs and artists to create a booth-style photo of the most popular hits.

Boothify’s picture is made up of three images: three from your most popular songs, three each for your favourite artists.

Airbuds’ widget Boothify allows you to share your listening activities with friends. Airbuds is the same as Boothify. You just need to sign up for a streaming music platform and then add Airbuds to your desktop.

Boothify is now available on Spotify

If you’re hoping to partake in the new Boothify trend, it’s incredibly simple to get started. Boothify FM can be found on the internet. You can find out more about this website at This will require you to give access to your Spotify Library. This feature analyzes your past streams and creates your customized photo strip.

Airbuds work with Apple Music and Spotify, but this particular feature only works on Spotify.

Boothify could expand to other platforms if it becomes popular among fans.

Spotify – Fun ways to evaluate your Spotify stream

It’s not just Boothify going down a treat with Spotify users. You can also use other methods to assess your streaming, such as creating photo-strip-style images of favorite artists and tracks. Some of our favorite tracks from the last few months are listed below.