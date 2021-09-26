Bond baddie Star Rami Malek moves in girlfriend to £2m LA home

Exclusive:

Playing the worst villain 007 has ever faced is not all bad for Rami Malek in real life. In No Time To Die, he stars as Lyutsifer Safin, a hyper-intelligent terrorist with a skin problem.

Bond baddie Rami Malek has moved his girlfriend, actress Lucy Boynton, into his Los Angeles home, and the couple also showed up to the No Time To Die premiere.

The pair have been dating for three years since meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami, 40 – who won an Oscar for his portrayal of singer Freddie Mercury – bought a £2million “mid-century modern” pad in the Hollywood Hills in May, which boasts a swimming pool and ­incredible views of Laurel Canyon.

My source reveals: “Things are going well for Rami and Lucy.

“The pandemic meant they spent a lot of time together and solidified their relationship.

When they aren’t working on big projects worldwide, they come together and live at Rami’s new house.

“He’s over the moon, and all their friends are saying they are soulmates.”

In a new interview, Rami said Lucy, 27, was “crazily talented.”

And he also told how his on-screen battle with Daniel Craig is set to be the fiercest in Bond history.

He says: “I pushed him hard on set; he pushed me hard on set. We pushed each other to the limits.

“This is one of the fiercest Bond v Bond villains I think there’s ever been… that’s why we worked each other so hard to get it right.

“He’s a unique and complex villain, like something I don’t think we’ve seen before.

“Daniel [Craig] called him misunderstood. I think there’s probably some truth in that.”

I can’t wait to see it next week. Maybe Rami and Lucy will walk the red carpet, too…Daniel Craig has played James Bond for 15 years, so saying goodbye was always tough.