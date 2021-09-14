Bold And the Beautiful B And B Spoilers Next 2 Weeks Quarter Sizzles and Steffy’s Plan For Sheila Paris Wants Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of September 13-17 reveal that a whole lot of shaking, breaking, and quaking is going on in LA. For starters Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) can’t get hunky John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) out of her mind, Quarter aka Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor)—are up to their old tricks, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plans a mother of a comedown for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

The Bold And the Beautiful Spoilers – The week of September 13-17 is Red Hot Sizzling

Eric Forrester (John McCook) has a kooky plan to make Quinn happy—hook her back up with fling Carter. Is he demented?

Eric, what are your thoughts? Carter is your lawyer, and also the CEO. A stud is available for hire. Quarter poo-poo the idea but it won’t be long before they realize Eric is on to something. Are they just being tested or is he real?

B&B Spoilers – The week of September 13-17 Brings Fresh Turmoil

In the meantime Paris accidentally sees Steffy & FinnHe is too good for her, and she begins to fantasize about him instead of realizing that he is a man she loves!

She has her own flavor of the month, Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz), but there’s just something about Finn that she can’t quit.

Expect some red hot fantasies to come to the surface, so get a tissue to wipe off the screen B&B fans, we are talking 100-degree heatwave here.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Week Of September 13-17 Brings The Heat

Steffy plans to take care of her monster-inlaw. Sheila for good. You can count on her not to back. down one inch over Sheila having no part of Finn nor Hayes Forrester Finnegan’s life. This allows Paris to play good cop to Steffy’s bad cop!

In another scene, Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), a beautiful blonde tells Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Brooke Forrester(Katherine Kelly Lang), that Eric is her favorite. At the same time, the ladies want to know all about the state of Katie’s relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

B&B Spoilers – Meanwhile, Fans Can Expect To See Katie Loan And Brooke Logan Tag Team Quinn Forrester About Eric Forrester. Me-ow!

Speaking of Eric, Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) know he isn’t quite right (huge understatement) and spend their time trying to wheedle it out of him. Ridge, does Ridge ever work?

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Week Of September 13-17 Is On Fire

Last but not the least, Liam Spencer and Wyatt Spencer will have a bit of bro time together (Scott Clifton).

