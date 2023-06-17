Netflix fans have been left asking if Bolanle Ninalowo will be in Extraction 2 after the Nigerian actor has posted a series of behind-the-scenes images to suggest he’s in the cast.

As the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest-ever films, Extraction 2 has been able to attract some huge names to its cast with the likes of Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko starring alongside Chris Hemsworth.

In the run-up to the film’s release, fans have also been asking if Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo will also be in Extractopm 2 after he posted a series of pictures on social media showing him wearing tactical military gear.

Bolanle Nialowo teases the Extraction 2 debut

In the days leading up to Extraction 2’s explosive arrival, Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo, also known as Nino B, posted a series of images to his Instagram and Twitter accounts that seemed to suggest he would be appearing in the Netflix action flick.

The postIn particular, the Nollywood actress posed in a photo behind the scene with Noxolo Dalamini. They were both dressed in military style clothing. He captioned the image using the hashtags #Extraction2,#TylerRakeLivesand#Netflix.

Fans were understandably left in no doubt that the actor would appear in the forthcoming film. This was evident by the many congratulatory posts.

Bolanle Ninalowo is in Extraction 2.

No, Bolanle Ninalowo isn’t actually appearing in Extraction 2.

Nino actually showed images from a shoot for a mockumentary, which the Nigerian actor had been filming.

A mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2 is called Distraction: the Extraction of Don. In it, a group of dangerous mercenaries attempt to kidnap creative director Donovon in order to get his Netflix password.

Netflix Nigeria’s account on Twitter confirmed that the Nino B project was only a mockumentary when it released a The following is a list of the most recent trailers. On June 14,

Distraction: the Extraction of don is advertised in the trailer as being available on Netflix from 16 June, but at the moment of this writing, Netflix does not have it listed.

Maybe the trailer was designed to only fool the fans.

The plot and release date for Extraction 2.

Netflix is not currently offering Distraction: the Extraction of Don, but Extraction 2 has just been released on Friday 16th June.

Following on from the events of 2020’s film, which arrived just as the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, Extraction 2 continues the story of Tyler Rake after his near-fatal exploits in India.

This time, however, Rake’s mission is far more personal as he is tasked with reducing his ex-wife’s sister Ketevan and her children who have been imprisoned by a Georgian gangster in one of the deadliest prisons in the world.

Extraction 2 can be streamed now at Netflix After releasing Friday, 16 June 2023.