Bodycam Video Shows EMT Trying to Save Halyna Hutchins

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office released a series of documents and videos Monday related to their investigation into last year’s on-set “Rust” shooting in New Mexico, including footage from the frantic moments after a gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

That particular video shows paramedics trying to save Hutchins. The body camera footage was recorded by one of the detectives who responded to the scene. The footage is graphic, and has made the decision not to show it.

The video, according to the time stamp, was recorded at 2:09 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021, and shows Hutchins on the ground surrounded by first responders as they give her oxygen and apply bandages. Members of the “Rust” production crew can be seen nearby.

Bodycam footage shows first responders at the scene of the “Rust” shooting. ( Image Credits: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

Crew members tell paramedics, “Her name is Halyna Hutchins.” The first responders then call her name several times in an effort to keep her alert and urge her to “stay with us.”

At one point, a male paramedic advises that two people have been shot and describes their injuries in detail. Director Joel Souza suffered a gunshot wound to an arm. (He was taken to a hospital, treated and released).

Hutchins is then placed on a stretcher and transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Hutchins left behind a husband and young son.

“Today the sheriff’s office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement. “The files are all related to the ‘Rust’ movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation. “

However, Mendoza said some evidence is still outstanding, including the “Office of the New Mexico Medical Examiner findings report and the analysis of Mr. Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators.”

Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” ( Image Credits: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)

Last week, the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau and Environmental Department announced it was fining the production team behind “Rust” a maximum penalty for what it found in a report to be “plain indifference” regarding firearm safety on the film’s set that led to Hutchins’ death. The fine was said to be $139,793.

An attorney for Baldwin responded to the report and said that it “exonerates” the actor in that he believed the weapon was a “cold” gun as he has previously stated.

Baldwin has not been charged.