Body of man found in alleyway as suspect, 22, held on suspicion of murder

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body of a man this afternoon.

After the body was found in an alleyway by a member the public, the 22-year-old was arrested.

1 A 22-year-old man was arrested after the body was discovered in Kirkdale, Liverpool

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street, Kirkdale.

Kirkdale, England: A Kirkdale man was arrested this evening on suspicion for murder and taken into custody.

In the immediate area, CCTV, house-to–house and forensic inquiries are being conducted.

To identify the victim and notify his next-of-kin, the investigation is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Jenniebeck stated that they are still in the initial stages of their investigation into the Kirkdale death. He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand the shock this will have caused within the local community and are doing all we can to establish the circumstances.”

Det Ins Beck said: “We are conducting a number CCTV and witness inquiries tonight to determine what happened. If you have seen anything, or someone suspicious in Kirkdale recently, please let us know. We will take appropriate action.

“Similarly if you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage then please review it and let us know if you see anything. Any information you hold could be vital to our inquiries.”