Bob Seger’s Spouse Juanita Dorricott Is a Devoted Country Music Listener – Facts about Her

Juanita Dorricott, Bob Seger’s spouse, has been by the rock star’s side for twenty years. The couple has welcomed two children, and to commemorate their relationship, the singer surprised his wife with a track on one of his albums.

After three marriages that ended in divorce, the fourth time proved to be the charm for Bob Seger as he found love again with his wife, Juanita Dorricott.

A mutual friend introduced the couple over twenty years ago, and their marriage has seen many ups and downs, including welcoming children and Bob Seger taking a break from music to be with his family, to having their home catch on fire.

Juanita Dorricott and Bob Seger at The 19th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City. | Source: Getty Images

Juanita Dorricott Is ‘Really, Really Close’ with Her Family

Dorricott was born in Kent, Ohio, but lived in Troy, Michigan, from age ten. Despite marrying a famous rock star, Seger’s spouse is a die-hard county fan. Dorricott grew up in a big family, and her husband shared, “[…] My wife and her sister are really, really close[…].” Dorricott added:

“My siblings are now scattered around the country, and every summer, we all meet on Mackinac Island and have a great time. I love coming from a big family […]”

Bob Seger and Juanita Dorricott with their children at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2012 Annual Induction and Awards Ceremony on June 14, 2012, in New York. | Source: Getty Images

Bob Seger and His Spouse Are Proud Parents

When Seger and Dorricott first met, she was engaged to someone else. However, the couple fell in love and tied the knot in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, 1993. But, according to reports, their son, who was still an infant then, stole the show on their wedding day.

Dorricott and her husband later welcomed another child, a girl, and the “Night Moves” singer ended up taking a ten-year hiatus from music to help his wife raise their two children.

Juanita Dorricott and Bob Seger with their children at the Grammys After Party on February 12, 2012, in Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

Bob Seger Dedicated a Song to His Spouse

Like John Denver, Seger wrote a song for his wife. In 2013, Seger surprised Dorricott with a song he had written for her years prior. The singer recalled receiving and playing a copy for Dorricott when the record was officially released and shared:

“[…] She said, ‘What’s this?’ and I said, ‘This is for you.’ So about halfway through, she goes for the glove box and the tissues.”

Juanita Seger and Bob Seger with their children at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, 2016, in Washington, DC. | Source: Getty Images

Bob Seger and Juanita Dorricott’s Home Caught on Fire

In 2015, Dorricott and her husband were living in Orchard Lave Village, Michigan, when a fire broke out in their home. Bloomfield Township fire inspector Dave Goff confirmed that the couple was home when their fire alarm sounded around 6 a.m. as smoke erupted from an electrical outlet.

While the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, Goff revealed there were no injuries. According to reports, Seger and his spouse’s eight bedrooms and 10-bathroom home had an estimated value of $9.6 million.

Bob Seger and Juanita Dorricott’s Lives in More Recent Years

Despite being nearly 80, Seger and his wife still keep busy. In 2013, Dorricott documented the couple’s trip to Los Angeles, where they were “livin the life (sic).”