Bob Saget inspires Dana Delany to go to hospital after head injury

Following the death of comedian Bob Saget, Dana Delany decided to make a trip to the emergency room after suffering a head injury.

The actress, 65, took to Twitter on Friday to reveal she sustained a black eye after falling down a flight of stairs and hitting her head.

“You should see the other guy,” Delany wrote, along with a selfie showing off her shiner.

The actress added that she thought of Saget, who died of blunt head trauma” a month ago according to a family statement, and decided to seek medical attention after her fall.

“Thank you all for your concern,” Delany wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget. So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me.”

Saget, 65, was found unresponsive in the bed of his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Jan. 9 with no sign of trauma or foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive. Deputies and paramedics came to the scene and he was pronounced dead.

A statement from Saget’s family released on Feb. 9 shared the conclusion from the medical examiner’s office investigating the death of the “America’s Funniest Home Video” host. The Orange County chief medical examiner corroborated the statement a day later.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement sent by Saget’s longtime publicist Michael O’Brien said. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Joshua Stephany, Chief Medical Examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, said in a statement that Saget’s injuries “were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall.”

“It is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma,” Stephany said. “A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Contributing: Bryan Alexander