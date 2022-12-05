Bob Iger’s return to Disney could mean that MCU Phase 5/6 might undergo major changes

Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 chapter has ended with Holiday Special by Guardians of the Galaxy Disney Plus. MCU Phase 5 & 6 will close the Multiverse SagaThe final film will be released in theaters by May 2026. That’s the big FinaleThis is the conclusion to this tale. Secret Wars with Avengers.

Marvel revealed many titles from Phases 5, 6 and 7, but there are still some mysteries. Spider-Man 4 Being one of them. And there’s a new twist that MCU fans need to be aware of. Disney plans to make significant changes in the MCU Phase 5, 6 and 7 projects, now that Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO.

This is all according to a new rumor, and it’s mostly good news for the fans. Keep in mind, There might be spoilers..

Deadline first reported Disney’s restructuring plans a few days ago. It was revealed by Disney. “organizational and operating changes” In its most recent SEC filing.

It’s unclear what those changes might be, but Marvel is a big part of Disney’s success. The MCU is at the heart of the MCU. Disney PlusThe company provides plenty of original content through its Phase 4 television shows and movies. Marvel can increase Disney Plus revenues by getting fans to sign up.

Avengers: Secret Wars comes to the MCU Phase 6, to close the Multiverse Saga. Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Phase 4 MCU problem is huge

The Cosmic Circus Marvel is also looking to change the MCU after Bob Iger’s return.

MCU Phase 4 almost equals the entirety Infinity Saga. Marvel released 23 movies in 11 years. The culmination was Infinity War Finale. Disney Plus has allowed the production of 19 movies that have premiered in theaters, streaming or on demand in the last 2 years. Disney Plus Series: 7 films, 2 Disney Plus Specials and 2 shorts.

MCU Phase 5 & 6 feature many projects, which should all launch in the same way (in theatres and online). The two phases must be completed in four years.

However, the MCU Phase 4 content hasn’t been as great as the Infinity Saga. Marvel’s quality problems are highlighted in the report:

Editing and pacing issues, conflicts with stories and scripts, as well as problems with visual effects, have all been reported. These issues, and many more, are part of a larger issue that involves increased release.

We’ve repeatedly pointed out the plot holes in various movies and TV shows, hoping Marvel would fix them. As for the visual effects, that’s a problem many fans might have ignored, but it’s clearly there.

Comic-Con 2022. MCU Phase 6 Titles and Release Dates. Image source: YouTube

Marvel’s plans for fixing Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU

The blog notes that sources familiar with Marvel’s plans say the studio is reevaluating the release lineup for the MCU Phase 5 and 6. Marvel is trying to keep the next chapters from being handled like Phase 4.

As a result, Marvel and Disney are reevaluating future releases focusing on a quality-over-quantity approach.

Disney could develop new releases in the future. “a sort of creative oversight” on Marvel Studios. Special Presentations could also be used as a way to distribute more projects. Two of these Special Presentations were used in Phase 4. You Werewolf at Night Guardians Holiday Special.

Disney will go to greater lengths with the Phase 6 and 5 titles. Post-production MCU titles will release according to plan. However, titles that are in preproduction will undergo a review.

Disney and Marvel may make changes to their current release dates for certain projects. Some might also see changes in media format. The studios may resort to cancellations and delays in extreme circumstances, but such actions seem unlikely.

We have already seen at least one such change, but it happened before Iger’s return. Marvel made the Armor Wars It has been transformed from a TV program to a fully-fledged MCU film. Marvel also made some changes to the MCU Phase 6 and Phase 5 release dates. You might be able to help other people once. Spider-Man 4 This is the official version.

Separately, a recent rumor claimed that the Scarlet Witch wouldn’t get a standalone movie. That’s just a rumor, but one that dropped around the same time The Cosmic Circus It has published its report.

While we may not have specific information, it is possible that Disney or Marvel are working together to improve the MCU Phase 6 and 5 quality. This exciting rumor should be no surprise.

