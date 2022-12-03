Bob Iger’s Disney comeback may make Daredevil: Born Again a lot more exciting

Daredevil: Reborn Daredevil fans have been eagerly awaiting the Daredevil sequel. You are Born Again It will air 18 episodes over the course of the season and debut in 2024. There are already a few rumors, since Marvel is about ready to get production underway. The newest rumor claims that Bob Iger’s return as CEO of Disney might impact the overall tone and rating of Daredevil: Reborn.

Unrelatedly, another report states that Michael Gandolfini is now a member of the Daredevil Television series and will portray a key character. We need to know the following: Spoilers could follow.

Daredevil: Reborn Rating rumors

Grace Randolph, a Marvel Insider, said that on Twitter Bob Chapek (the outgoing Disney CEO) approved an older-rated movie. Daredevil: Reborn project. But she claims that Bob Iger doesn’t like that approach.

Nothing has been decided, and it’s unclear what it means. Marvel should start shooting the highly-anticipated reboot next February, so there’s time to course-correct if these claims are accurate.

Here’s something 😂😭 Bob Chapek was cool, with a mature rating #DaredevilBornAgain Bob Iger? Not so much They’re still deciding – we’ll see what happens! I do hear it’s going to be chock full of awesome #Daredevil Characters and Kingpin and Matt Murdock are the co-leads pic.twitter.com/8RGZcbpged — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 1, 2022

Previous rumors said You are Born Again It would take on a more casual tone than Netflix. Original Daredevil Although the project didn’t receive an R rating it was a TV-MA series. That’s not quite the PG-13 rating that Marvel is aiming for with its MCU properties.

There will be one notable exception to this rule. Deadpool 3The R rating should be maintained for. That’s what Disney and Marvel seemed to indicate after the Fox purchase, a staple of Iger’s previous tenure as CEO of Disney. More recent reports indicate that the R rating has not changed.

As for Randolph’s Daredevil She claims that she has not been able to determine the truth of her claim.

Daredevil: Born Again logo. Image Source: Marvel Studios

In which role will Michael Gandolfini appear? Daredevil?

According to Deadline’s sourcesMichael Gandolfini is going to have an a “major role” In You are Born Again opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

According to the report, details of the character’s identity are not known. Gandolfini may play Liam, an ambitious young man from Staten Island.

Grace Randolph reacted to the report, claiming that Gandolfini will play Kingpin’s son. That would be a thrilling development, especially if it is true. Daredevil: Reborn.

Giving D’Onofrio’s character a son would add another layer of complexity to the story. Especially considering Wilson Fisk’s massive conflict with Matt Murdock.

At this stage, speculation is all that’s needed. But D’Onofrio commented on the new series during a recent panel. He was cautious not to reveal any spoilers but he said that Daredevil: Reborn You will be able to dig into Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock more deeply:

I can only say… I’m trying to have to stick to the rules, so I will only say that Charlie and I are going to be given the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our characters.

That’s not enough to confirm that Wilson Fisk will have a son in the TV show. But family and personal relationships would allow Marvel to further enrich these characters’ arcs.

